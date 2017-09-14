Essential Phone now on sale at Sprint stores

Essential’s first phone, the aptly named Phone, is now available in Sprint retail stores. The retail availability follows pre-orders and sales via web and Essential’s own online store, and will provide the first opportunity many potential customers have to get their hands on the device.

Despite some hardware hiccups and a launch shipping delay, Essential has done an impressive job with their first piece of hardware. The Phone (technically the ‘PH-1’ by model designation) has a nearly edge-to-edge 5.71-inch HD display, with a ceramic back and titanium frame for extra durability.

It’s a strong contender for the best looking Android phone ever made – and maybe even the most attractive smartphone design all around, and it runs a nearly stock version of Android that’s a refreshing change from the bloatware-laden builds other manufacturers put out. Essential has also been pushing out frequent updates since launch to improve performance and stability.

Via Sprint, the Essential Phone is available either at its full price of $699.99, or via $29.17 monthly instalments on an 18-month lease. The phone is also still available unlocked direct from Essential’s own website, as is the 360 camera add-on (pictured attached above) and via Telus in Canada.

