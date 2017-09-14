Crunch Report | The Many Faces of SpaceX Explosions
- Watch the many explosions that led to SpaceX’s successful rocket landings
- Eaze is moving into recreational marijuana delivery with $27 million in new funding
- Nestlé acquires a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee at a valuation north of $700M
- The first of China’s top bitcoin exchanges has announced it will suspend trading
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
