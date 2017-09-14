This dental startup will straighten your teeth for less than Invisalign

Healthy, well-aligned teeth shouldn’t just be for the wealthy. Candid, a direct-to-consumer teeth alignment company, aims to make straight teeth more accessible and more affordable than braces and Invisalign.

Candid, which 3D prints its FDA-approved aligners, is designed for people who need mild to moderate orthodontic work. It costs $1,900 upfront or $99 per month over two years, while braces can cost up to $7,000 and Invisalign can cost up $8,000.

“By providing a lower cost option, you increase accessibility for those who may not be able to afford the more expensive treatment or are unwilling to do something they may think is more cosmetic in nature,” Candid co-founder and CEO Nick Greenfield told me.

Candid has a three-step process to straighter teeth. First, Candid sends you a modeling kit so you can take impressions of your teeth at home.

Although Candid customers never physically see an orthodontist, orthodontists who are licensed in their respective states treat and oversee their cases. Candid has orthodontists on board from every state in the U.S., except for North Carolina because of regulatory reasons.

“This is one of those areas that’s very untouched and seems to be unfairly focused on if you’re rich you can get braces and if you’re poor, you can’t,” Greenfield said. “We want to bring a solution that’s in between.”

After you send in your impressions to Candid, its orthodontists will review them to ensure Candid can treat your case. If the orthodontist decide your case is mild or moderate, they’ll create a treatment plan for you and send you a 3D model of what your teeth will look like. If they decide your case is more severe, meaning it might require some teeth extraction or other procedures, they’ll suggest you go into an orthodontic office.

If you’re good with how the 3D model looks, Candid’s lab will then make your aligner. Within a couple of weeks, you’ll receive your aligners as well as a whitening solution.

The average process from ordering the modeling kit to getting the aligners can happen in as little as six weeks. Once you get your aligners, it takes five months on average to complete the straightening process. In order to maintain the effects of the aligner, Candid also sends you a retainer to wear at night. That’s included in the $1,900 price.

“At end of day, we don’t see Candid as a disruptor per se,” Greenfield said. “We see us as a company that increases the market opportunity by increasing access and lowering costs for those milder cases.”

Candid has raised a seed round by Arena Ventures from Paige Craig, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Founders Guild.

Featured Image: Candid