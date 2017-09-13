Watch Netflix’s trailer for Big Mouth, a star-studded puberty tale

Fair warning: The above clip is filled with uncensored profanity and other content definitely not safe for work. The full trailer for Nick Kroll’s animated Big Mouth show, which is streaming all episodes on Netflix on September 29, reveals a show with a lot of candid discussion about what it’s like to be a kid dealing with the raging onset of hormones and young adulthood.

This show has a stellar cast, including Kristen Wig (she’s only in the trailer above quickly but her appearance is… memorable), Kroll himself, John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Chelsea Peretti and more. It’s like if the comedic leads of all your favorite movies got together with your favorite SNL alumni of the past decade, and the stars of Netflix’s best comedy specials, and Nick Kroll ran the whole show.

Netflix previously posted extended scenes introducing us to the the Hormone Monster and the Hormone Monstress, but this gives us a better sense of the overall guiding plot of the series. Again, all episodes will be available at the end of this month, and you can bet we’ll be tuning in to give it a review for Original Content.