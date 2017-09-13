Tesla semi truck unveil event ‘tentatively’ set for October 26

Tesla had previously set September as the timeframe for their big unveiling of an all-electric semi truck created by the company. The big rig is now set to be shown off for the first time on October 26, however, in Hawthorne, California (which is where the SpaceX HQ is located).

Elon Musk tweeted the revised date on Wednesday, noting also that it would include a “test ride,” meaning it’ll be operational when it’s first revealed to the public.

Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2017

While Musk had originally set the September reveal window for the electric semi truck way back in April, it’s not uncommon for the company’s timelines to shift somewhat later than intended. All things considered, a mere month later is pretty much on track by Musk’s standards.

The Tesla truck event could fill in more of our knowledge gaps about the Tesla transport vehicle, too — including whether or not it includes autonomous driving technology, as we learned is possible from a report in early August.

We could also get confirmation of its planned range: Reuters reported between 200 and 300 miles last month, which would require a significant battery pack, and potentially a lot of charging time to restore its range.

Musk himself promised some interesting additional surprises at the planned event, noting that it would include possibly “a little more than we’re saying here” when discussing the event in June at the Tesla annual shareholder meeting.