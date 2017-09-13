TechCrunch has 100 tickets to see South of Market: the Musical v2

After a sold-out run in 2016, South of Market: The Musical returns to San Francisco this fall with v2 of the musical revue that pokes fun at the year’s trends, issues and absurdities within the Bay Area’s tech culture. It’s really fun. The show premieres on Thursday, Oct 12.

As an annual review, the show is re-written every year to reflect current events and conversations in the San Francisco tech scene. This year’s show follows an aspiring tech journalist as she attempts to get the scoop on the too-good-to-be-true hottest startup of the year – ai.ai. With songs like “Self Driving,” “Boulder Moves, Bolder You,” and “Tech Issues,” this year’s show highlights the perks and perils of the startup hype machine.

South of Market, The Musical cast and crew have experience from AdRoll, Facebook, Google, Highland Capital, Indiegogo, Microsoft, TechCrunch, Uber, and YC. The “techies” if you will, are working alongside seasoned theater professionals from Lincoln Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the American Conservatory Theatre and Endgames Improv. The show is being produced by Pat Blute and former TechCrunch Battlefield Editor, Sam O’Keefe.

SOMA features a venture capitalist as a choreographer, a product manager as a fitness guru, and series of cameos we’re told will be announced over the coming weeks. Today, the team is announcing Ryan Hoover, the founder of ProductHunt, will cameo on opening night and that TechCrunch’s own Silicon Valley Editor, Connie Loizos, will cameo on 10/15.

We have tickets for the show on Thursday, Oct 12th, and they’re available by signing up here. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. One ticket, per person please. Attendees will also be invited to a private pre-show party with some of the TechCrunch staff.

Tickets can also be purchased here. Shows are October 12-22 at the Marine’s Memorial Theater in San Francisco.