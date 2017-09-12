This is how much the new iPhones will cost
iOS 11 is coming out on September 19
At Apple’s big event today at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple has unveiled two new iPhones, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
“No other devices in our lifetime have had the impact on the world that the iPhone has,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said today.
The iPhone 8 starts at $699 for a 64GB model and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for a 64GB model. Pre-orders start September 15 and will be available Sept. 22.
Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a retina HD display, a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch, respectively, and are equipped with glass in the front and the back. Perhaps, most excitingly, the glass backs enable wireless charging via the Qi open wireless charging standard.
Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and come in silver, space gray and a new gold finish.
The iPhone 8 models feature all new sensors and lenses, as well as an A11 bionic processor, 4.3B transistors and a GPU that is 30 percent faster.
“These are a new generation of iPhone and they improve on everything we know about iPhone,” Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said.
With iPhone 8 Plus, you’ll get sharper details with portrait mode and a new portrait lighting feature that makes the background completely black.
