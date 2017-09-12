At Apple’s big event today at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple has unveiled two new iPhones, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

“No other devices in our lifetime have had the impact on the world that the iPhone has,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said today.

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 for a 64GB model and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for a 64GB model. Pre-orders start September 15 and will be available Sept. 22.

Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a retina HD display, a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch, respectively, and are equipped with glass in the front and the back. Perhaps, most excitingly, the glass backs enable wireless charging via the Qi open wireless charging standard.

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and come in silver, space gray and a new gold finish.

The iPhone 8 models feature all new sensors and lenses, as well as an A11 bionic processor, 4.3B transistors and a GPU that is 30 percent faster.

“These are a new generation of iPhone and they improve on everything we know about iPhone,” Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said.

With iPhone 8 Plus, you’ll get sharper details with portrait mode and a new portrait lighting feature that makes the background completely black.

Developing…