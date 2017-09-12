The price of AppleCare+ coverage for iPhone Plus models has increased

Heads up if you want to buy AppleCare+ for an iPhone Plus: you’ll be paying more. The price of AppleCare+ for the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7 Plus has increased to $149, which is also how much the plan will cost for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Previously, covering the two older Plus models cost $129, the same as iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Owners of the latter three don’t have to pay more because the price of their AppleCare plans will remain the same.

At $999, the iPhone X is Apple’s most expensive smartphone so far and if you want AppleCare+ for it, you’ll also be shelling out more money—$199 to be exact.

AppleCare+ extends coverage for iPhones to two years from its purchase date and up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage. The devices are sold with a limited warranty and 90 days of free support.

Pricing for other AppleCare+ plans, including the iPhone SE, iPads and Apple Watches, remains the same.

Featured Image: James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images