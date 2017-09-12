Nintendo will revive the NES Classic and continue selling the SNES Classic in 2018

Good news for old skool Nintendo enthusiasts — the company has said it will revive the NES Classic Edition next year, and it plans to continue selling the SNES Classic in 2018, too.

The company originally killed off the hit NES Classic Edition with an announcement in April and it had also said that the SNES version, which went up for pre-sale last month, would not live beyond this year. But an announcement made today — hat tip The Verge — reversed both stances.

The NES system was a surprise hit last year, but Nintendo confirmed that the SNES version has been even more popular — selling more on launch day in August than the NES sold in the whole of last year. As a result, more SNES Classics will be put up for sale this year.

That appetite for the retro systems is what has ultimately changed Nintendo’s mind, it seems.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” the Japanese tech giant said.