This is it, Apple’s big event. It’s iPhone day at the opulent new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. We’ll have our respective butts planted firmly in those (reportedly) $14,000 seats in order to bring the news to you live from the front lines.

The event is shaping up to be another big one for Apple. After months of rumors and leaks, we think we’ve got a pretty solid picture of what’s to come — and there’s going to be a lot of it. The centerpiece is almost certainly going to be a trio of new iPhones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the biggie, the iPhone X, an ultra-premium model released in honor of the phone’s tenth anniversary.

But Apple’s never stopped at just a single product. On the hardware front, you can also expect Apple Watch and AirPod-related announcements. The company is also likely to shed more light on all of the good stuff developers have been working on using its ARKit augmented reality platform and offer up a firm release date for iOS 11. Apple’s no doubt got more up its sleeve, as well, and you can park your browser right here to follow along with the liveblogging action.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM Pacific. (That’s 12PM Central, 1PM Eastern, 6PM in London, and 1AM on the 13th in Beijing). Grab your spots early, because we’ll be getting started as soon as we get situated in the aforementioned fancy seats.