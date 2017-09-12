Steve Jobs
Silicon Valley
iPhone X
review
Tech

Crunch Report | Everything Apple 2017

Posted by
Next Story

China’s ICO ban makes more sense in light of its history with fintech

Today’s Stories 

  1. This is the iPhone X
  2. Apple announces the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
  3. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with LTE connectivity
  4. The new Apple TV gets a 4K HDR upgrade

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • iPhone X
  • review
  • Tech
  • Silicon Valley
  • Steve Jobs
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

China’s ICO ban makes more sense in light of its history with fintech

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard