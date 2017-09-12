BMW’s i Vision Dynamics targets Tesla-topping range in a four-door coupe

BMW has a new electric concept vehicle designed to show how it envisions occupying its electric model range between the i3 and the i8: The i Visions Dynamics. The four-dour luxury coupe has a head-turning design, including Tesla-familiar features like flush door handles, but BMW is also touting its range at a whopping 373 miles, with a top speed of over 120 mph and a 0-to-60 mph time of just four seconds.

The concept is part of BMW’s overall electrification plan, which sees the automaker fielding 25 electrified models by 2025, with 12 of those being purely electric vehicles. The i Vision Dynamics represents a look at what some of those cars can look like.

It has a fully glass roof without any cross-supports, and a focus on interior comfort and passenger experience. That’s partially designed to help support semi and fully autonomous driving down the road, BMW says.

That front grill is inspired by the current look for BMW automobiles, but houses sensors and an “intelligent surface” rather than being intended for engine cooling. There’s a lit model name display on the back of the vehicle, and unique LED headlights that emphasize the sporty design.

If the stats remain consistent between this concept and whatever production vehicle gets made in terms of a four-door from BWM in its electric performance lineup, this could be a real Tesla Model S competitor, offering similar performance and potentially much better range, though the figures given today are far from EPA standard tallies.

If this is what the future of BMW’s electric i lineup looks like, count me in. Of course, a lot can change between concept and production, but this looks to be on the right track.