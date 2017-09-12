In Apple’s big product show today in Cupertino at the new Steve Jobs Theater, Apple COO Jeff Williams unveiled watchOS 4, which is largely focused on health and fitness. The new OS features a redesigned workout app, high-intensity interval training, enhanced swim tracking smart activity coaching, GymKit to pair with machines at the gym, a revamped heart rate monitor and a new music experience.

With watchOS 4, you’ll be able to see your heart rate right on your watchface. And when you launch the app, you’ll see your resting heart rate and recovery heart rate, which tells you how quickly your heart rate drops after a workout.

When you’re not active, your Apple Watch will be able to notify you if your heart rate is elevated. The new OS can also detect arrhythmias.

With OS 4, person-to-person payments will be possible via Apple Pay, which means you can send and request money right from the Messages app on your watch. The new software will be available to everyone on September 19.

Now about music. WatchOS 4 features a revamped music interface and offers up more songs available to you on your wrist. The playlists that Apple Music curates for you will also automatically sync up to your Watch. Williams also announced the new version of Apple Watch, Series 3, which features its own cellular connection.

Last quarter, the Apple Watch grew over 50 percent compared to the year before. At this point, the Apple Watch is the No. 1 watch in the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

