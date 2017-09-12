All the videos from Apple’s iPhone event
Apple slides through its iPhone X event without any major surprises for Wall Street
In case you happened to miss the presentation of Apple’s latest iGear, we’ve got your back.
The company today announced Apple Watch Series 3, a new 4K Apple TV, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the much-rumored iPhone X (pronounced “ten”).
As Apple is wont to do, the company peppered videos into the presentation. Some were straight-up advertisements, others were meant to show off design, while still others were behind-the-scene looks at how these devices were made.
These videos tend to be the best part of the show, so you can save yourself a lot of time and energy by just checking out the pseudo-highlight reel below.
Apple Watch Series 3
iPhone 8
iPhone X
Apple also announced a new 4K Apple TV.
0
SHARES