In case you happened to miss the presentation of Apple’s latest iGear, we’ve got your back.

The company today announced Apple Watch Series 3, a new 4K Apple TV, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the much-rumored iPhone X (pronounced “ten”).

As Apple is wont to do, the company peppered videos into the presentation. Some were straight-up advertisements, others were meant to show off design, while still others were behind-the-scene looks at how these devices were made.

These videos tend to be the best part of the show, so you can save yourself a lot of time and energy by just checking out the pseudo-highlight reel below.

