Everything electric | Crunch Report

Today’s Stories

What to expect from the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (plot twist there’s more bezel)

China plans to ban sales of fossil fuel cars entirely

Volkswagen to offer electric versions of all of its vehicles by 2030

Mercedes-Benz will electrify its entire car lineup by 2022

Google files to appeal $2.73BN EU antitrust fine

Zoox in talks with SoftBank to fund self-driving cars

Credits

Written and Hosted by: John Mannes

Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski

Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

Anthony is my real fav.