Bankin lets you save money on Yomoni

French fintech startup Bankin is partnering with another fintech startup, Yomoni. Bankin brings all you your bank accounts together in a single, unified interface. It’s a sort of Mint, but for the French market.

Bankin also competes with another app that I covered just a couple of days ago, Linxo. Both of them want to become the definite financial hub to get an overview on all your accounts, move money around and more. They all dream about becoming the ultimate banking app to rule them all.

And Bankin has already started morphing beyond a simple way to check all your accounts. You can already transfer money between multiple accounts without ever leaving the app. While only a handful of banks currently support this feature, I’m sure the company is working hard on adding more banks.

Starting today, Bankin users will also get a notification in the notification tab (“Coach”) about tips to save money. If you tap on it, it gives you tips as well as a button to get advice. It then tells you to open an account with Yomoni to save money.

Yomoni is a robo-advisor startup. It manages a portfolio of stocks and bounds for you over multiple years. You can open a Yomoni account straight from the Bankin app. Bankin is already thinking about letting you transfer money to your Yomoni account directly from the Bankin app.

Yomoni is also paying Bankin as the financial hub is referring new users. There is an initial signup referral fee as well as some recurring revenue. This is an interesting integration and I hope there will be more like this in the future.