Planning to attend Disrupt Berlin 2017? Don’t miss your chance to exhibit in Startup Alley. It’s one of the coolest and most energizing aspects of every TechCrunch Disrupt. In fact, the only thing better than exhibiting in Startup Alley is doing it for free. Yup, that’s null Euro, baby. It’s good for the bottom line.

Not familiar with Startup Alley? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of early-stage companies get to showcase their innovative tech and talent to curious attendees, media and investors. Different companies exhibit on each day of the show, and you can exhibit in Startup Alley only if your company is less than two years old and has raised less than $2.5 million.

Startup Alley organizes exhibitors into 10 featured pavilions based on categories currently generating a lot of startup buzz and investor interest. Here’s the list of featured pavilions for Disrupt Berlin:

AI & Machine Learning

Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech

CRM/SaaS/Marketing

E-commerce & Retail

Foodtech

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Mobility & Transportation

Robotics

Virtual & Augmented Reality

No featured pavilion category fits your startup? You can still take part in the Startup Alley by purchasing your tickets here. We currently have an Extra Early-Bird special that gets you three general admission tickets with your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

OK, here’s the info you really want; how to score a free exhibit table in Startup Alley. TechCrunch offers three free slots for each featured pavilion. We’re searching for 30 amazing startups. If we pick yours, you get to exhibit for one day at no charge, and you snag two tickets for access to every day of Disrupt Berlin.

Hold on, we’re not finished. You’ll also get three minutes to pitch your startup from Startup Alley’s Showcase Stage. Did we mention that Disrupt attendees number in the thousands and include investors and members of the press? You might even be lucky enough to be chosen as Startup Alley’s Wild Card Winner, which lands you a spot in the Startup Battlefield competition.

Unfortunately, we can offer free exhibition tables to only three companies in each pavilion. However, we will extend a discounted ticket/exhibit offer to every company that applies.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. The application deadline for a free exhibitor table in Startup Alley is Friday, October 13, and we’ll notify the winners by the end of October. So, what are you waiting for? Apply today.