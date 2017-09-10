New Uber CEO departs New York Times board

Dara Khosrowshahi, the recently named CEO of Uber, is leaving the New York Times Company’s board of directors.

According to a government filing, Khosrowshahi notified the NYT board on Thursday that he would be resigning from the role because of his new responsibilities at Uber. The former Expedia CEO had been on the board since 2015.

“Mr. Khosrowshahi’s decision to resign as a director was not due to any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” said the filing. Khosrowshahi had served on the audit committee as well as the technology and innovation committee.

He wasn’t the only tech vet on the board. Brian McAndrews, former CEO of Pandora, and Rebecca Van Dyck, CMO of Facebook’s Oculus, both have seats.

The New York Times was recently criticized for not initially disclosing that Khosrowshahi was on its board when it wrote about him becoming the new Uber CEO. The media publication said it regretted the error, but that Khosrowshahi’s board seat had no impact on its Uber coverage.

The company’s stock is up 53% in the past year.

Featured Image: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images