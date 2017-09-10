Our Disrupt SF (September 18-20) is just a week away, and we’ve made Disrupt SF more engaging and useful than ever for founders and investors alike, in addition to providing a pretty mind-blowing speaker line-up for the main stage. The latest agenda is below. But first, here are five reasons why you don’t want to miss the best Disrupt SF yet. (And here’s where you can grab a ticket).

CrunchMatch is how we connect founders with the right investors (and vice versa). Our partner Brella to makes the matches based on profiles that take no time to fill out, and once approved by both sides, sets meetings times at assigns meeting tables in a reserved area at Disrupt. Couldn’t be easier, which is why a week before the show there are already 1000 appointments in the works! Off-The-Record sessions are a new addition to Disrupt and a response to feedback that attendees want more opportunities to engage with our speakers on the big topics: AI, Crypto, China Cross Border, Biotech, AR/VR, robotics and security. We’ve persuaded speakers like Sebastian Thrun and Vitalik Buterin among many others to go into a second session, after their interviews on stage, where they can extend the conversation in a roundtable format with fellow experts and Disrupt attendees. Startup Alley will feature more than 500 startups and we’ve organized the alley based on important categories, including AI, Crypto/blockchain, Security/Privacy, health/Biotech, Robotics/Drones, enterprise and more. To ensure we got the best early stage startups, we staged a competition that gave exhibit spots free of charge to the top three top applicants in each category. See the full startup list here. Because, Include. The TechCrunch team works very hard provide a programming and judging slate that is diverse. We even publish a yearly account of how we’re doing. At Disrupt SF, for example, 35% of our speakers and 58% of our Battlefield judges will be women. That’s just one of the many reasons why Disrupt is so interesting and rewarding. Startup Battlefield speaks for itself, considering that its 648 participants to date have raised $6.9 billion and produced 95 exits. Our newest crop of 20 contestants will be unveiled Monday Sept. 18 and take the stage over three days to see who holds aloft the Disrupt Cup and collects a $50,000 check.

And now for the updated Disrupt Agenda….

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino, TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Fireside Chat with Heather Adkins (Google)

How a founding member of Google’s security team sees today’s security landscape after having kept the company’s data out of the hands of hackers for 15 years.

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

9:45 AM – 10:10 AM

Understanding ICOs with Eyal Hertzog (Bancor Protocol), Dan Morehead (Pantera Capital), and Jun Hasegawa (OmiseGO)

A panel of cryptocurrency experts will discuss how token sales are changing the way startups are funded and how ICOs will affect venture capital.

9:45 AM – 11:15 AM – WORKSHOP ROOM

Off the Record session – Security & Privacy with Ted Schlein (KPCB), John Whaley (UnifyID) and Ryan Lester (Cyph)

10:10 AM – 10:20 AM

Founder’s Spotlight on Breast Milk as a Service

Medolac‘s mother-daughter duo, Adrianne Weir and Elena Taggart Medo, walk us through the economics of selling shelf-ready human breast milk.

10:20 AM – 10:55 AM

10:55 AM – 11:15 AM

In Conversation with Moxie Marlinspike (Open Whisper Systems)

The CEO behind Signal will talk about how encryption schemes have reinvented communication and business and explain how the biggest change is still to come.

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM

Fireside Chat with Yuri Milner (DST Global)

One of the world’s most noted investors and entrepreneurs will talk about investing across the globe.

11:35 AM – 12:05 PM

Ethereum’s Future with Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation) and Naval Ravikant (AngelList)

The founder of Ethereum will chat with noted investor and AngelList CEO and founder about Ethereum’s quest to balance decentralization and usability the right way.

12:05 PM – 1:00 PM

12:15 PM – 1:30 PM – WORKSHOP ROOM

Off the Record Session – Cryptocurrency & Blockchain with Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation), Naval Ravikant (AngelList), Joseph Poon (Lightening Network), Karl Floersch (Ethereum Foundation), and Thomas Greco (OmiseGO)

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM

In Conversation with Brian Krzanich (Intel)

Intel’s CEO will sit down to talk about his company’s position within the landscape of artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous driving.

1:20 PM – 1:40 PM

In Conversation with Ben Silbermann (Pinterest)

Pinterest’s co-founder and CEO will explain how Pinterest grew to be a $12 billion visual discovery company while carving out a niche among the Snaps and Facebooks of the world.

1:40 PM – 1:45 PM

How the Startup Battlefield works with Anthony Ha

1:45 PM – 2:35 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 1

Judges: Rebecca Lynn (Canvas Ventures), Aparna Chennapragada (Google), Niko Bonatsos (General Catalyst), Shauntel Poulson (Reach Capital), Ravi Mhatre (Lightspeed Venture Partners)

2:35 PM – 2:55 PM

Fireside Chat with Steve Jurvetson (DFJ)

Legendary venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson has a penchant for anticipating the future, as proven by his early investments in SpaceX, Tesla and Planet. We’ll talk with him about what’s coming next.

2:40 PM – 4:00 PM – BAYVIEW RECEPTION ROOM

Off the Record session – China Cross Border with Anna Fang (ZhenFund), Cindy Mi (VIPKID), Hans Tung (GGV Capital) and Norman Liang (WI Harper Group)

2:55 PM – 3:20 PM

3:20 PM – 3:30 PM

Special Announcement

Jacob Mullins of Shasta Ventures joins us on stage for a special announcement.

3:30 PM – 3:55 PM

Creating Virtual Worlds with Herman Narula (Improbable) and Maureen Fan (Baobab Studios)

The top minds behind VR and video games will sit down together to discuss how 3D simulations will change the way we work and play.

3:55 PM – 4:15 PM

Fireside Chat with Bob Xu (ZhenFund)

The founder of ZhenFund and one of China’s most celebrated angel investors, Bob Xu will discuss his investment strategy and what he looks for when investing in China’s early-stage founders.

4:15 PM – 4:35 PM

Premiere of Bubbleproof

An all too real comedy about our surreal industry – followed by a discussion with David Cowan (Bessemer Venture Partners), Michael Fertik (Heroic Ventures), and Martin Sweeney (Borracho Pictures).

4:15 PM – 5:45 PM – BAYVIEW RECEPTION ROOM

Off the Record session – Augmented & Virtual Reality with Jacob Mullins (Shasta Ventures), Maureen Fan (Baobab Studios), and Tom Emrich (Super Ventures)

4:35 PM – 5:05 PM

Augmented Reality Present and Future

A discussion of the realities of AR at its turning point and its potential to be the next big platform with Cyan Banister (Founders Fund), Ross Finman and Diana Hu (Escher Reality), Phil Keslin (Niantic Inc.) and Nathan Kong (The CurioPets Company).

5:05 PM to 5:55 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 2

Judges: Anna Fang (ZhenFund), Patricia Nakache (Trinity Ventures), Shawn Carolan (Menlo Ventures), Charles Hudson (Precursor Ventures), Rob Coneybeer (Shasta Ventures), Jeff Clavier (SoftTech VC)

5:55 PM – 6:00 PM

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino, TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Rise of the Robochefs with Julia Collins (Zume Pizza) and Dave Zito (Miso Robotics)

The founders of Miso Robotics and Zume Pizza are set to chat about their companies’ plans to revolutionize food service through robotics.

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

Fireside Chat with Jenny Lee (GGV Capital)

GGV Capital’s Managing Partner will talk China’s homegrown trends and which players and innovations matter right now.

9:45 AM – 10:05 AM

In Conversation with John Giannandrea (Google)

Google’s artificial intelligence chief will discuss the company’s vision for AI and what that means for the future of Google (and humanity).

10:05 AM – 10:25 AM

Fireside Chat with Sebastian Thrun (Udacity)

The legendary innovator and entrepreneur has plenty to talk about, including autonomous vehicles, AI’s impact on humanity and one of his latest ventures — an AI-based app that detects skin cancer.

10:25 AM – 10:35 AM

Founder’s Spotlight on a Startup Against Doped Driving

Hound Labs CEO Mike Lynn reveals the origin of its marijuana breathalyzer, and the unexpected opportunities in pot legalization.

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM – BAYVIEW RECEPTION ROOM

Off the Record session – Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning with Sebastian Thrun (Udacity), John Giannandrea (Google), Jenny Lee (GGV Capital)

10:35 AM – 10:55 AM

10:55 AM – 11:15 AM

In Conversation with Lisa Jackson (Apple)

Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives will provide a look at the values that drive Apple’s mission.

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM

Fireside Chat with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman (Durant Company / Thirty Five Media)

The Golden State Warriors’ MVP and his agent and investment partner talk about what it means to be in control of your own brand — from investment, to management, to media.

11:15 AM – 12:45 PM – WORKSHOP ROOM

Off the Record session – Robotics, Mobility & Drones with David Zito (Miso Robotics), Julia Collins (Zume Pizza), Carl Vause (Soft Robotics) and Rob Coneybeer (Shasta Ventures)

11:35 AM – 11:55 AM

In Conversation with Alon Cohen and Adi Tatarko (Houzz)

Hear how the married co-founders built one of Silicon Valley’s hottest unicorns to help people aviod the nightmarish process of renovating a home.

11:55 AM – 12:15 PM

In Conversation with Anne Wojcicki (23andMe)

The founder and CEO of 23andMe will reveal how her company mapped the DNA of over 1 million humans while making peace with the FDA and aiding genetics research across the globe.

12:15 PM – 1:35 PM

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM – WORKSHOP ROOM

Off the Record session – Health & Biotech with Nina Kjellson (Canaan Partners), Nish Bhat (Color Genomics) and Robert Mittendorf (Norwest Venture Partners)

1:35 PM – 1:40 PM

How the Startup Battlefield works with Anthony Ha

1:40 PM – 2:30 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 3

Judges: Lisa Lambert (The Westly Group), Tripp Jones (August Capital), Arvind Gupta (SOSV) Nancy Pfund (DBL Investors), Kira Radinsky (eBay)

2:30 PM – 2:35 PM

Special Announcement

Citizen CEO Andrew Frame is joined on stage by former Washington, D.C. mayor and company investor Adrian Fenty for a special announcement.

2:35 PM – 2:55 PM

Tech as a Force for Good with Tiffani Ashley Bell (The Human Utility), Andrew Frame (Citizen), Rosanne Haggerty (Community Solutions) and Adrian Fenty

The former mayor of Washington, D.C., Adrian Fenty, will lead a roundtable discussion on how the latest startups are tackling society’s toughest issues and creating systemic change.

3:00 PM – 3:20 PM

3:20 PM – 3:40 PM

Fireside Chat with Sam Altman (Y Combinator)

The president of Y Combinator sits down to talk basic income, Silicon Valley’s culture wars and what California can do for the rest of the country.

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 4

Judges: Nina Kjellson (Canaan Partners), Anna Patterson (Gradient Ventures), Pejman Nozad (Pear Ventures), Pat Gallagher (CrunchFund), Jenny Lee (GGV Capital)

5:00 PM – 5:10 PM

5:10 PM – 6:00 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 5

Judges: Jenny Lefcourt (Freestyle Capital), Arlan Hamilton (Backstage Capital), Jon Sakoda (NEA), Sam O’Keefe (Google Cloud)

6:00 PM

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

The Official Disrupt SF After Party

Location: The Chapel and expect trivia, games, and plenty of friends

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino, TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

In Conversation with Cindy Mi (VIPKID)

The co-founder and CEO of VIPKID is taking the stage to share how the company became a major player in the English as a second language market by employing thousands of fluent speakers as teachers.

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

Fireside Chat with Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures)

As a general partner at Forerunner Ventures, Green will lay out her views on making great bets and what it takes to build a new business from scratch. We’re also curious about where she put the VC of the Year Crunchie that she won earlier this year.

9:45 AM – 10:05 AM

In Conversation with Justin Kan (Atrium)

Atrium LTS founder Justin Kan will discuss how technology can be used to improve the legal industry and build a next-generation law firm.

10:05 AM – 10:15 AM

Founder Spotlight on The Neuroscience Of Recruiting

Pymetrics CEO Frida Polli explains how AI can use games to predict your career destiny.

10:15 AM – 10:35 AM

In Conversation with Balaji Srinivasan (21.co)

The 21.co co-founder and CEO will talk cryptocurrency, government regulation and building a business with bitcoin.

10:35 AM – 10:55 AM

10:55 AM – 11:15 AM

Fireside Chat with Alex Rodrigues (Embark)

What it takes to build the autonomous commercial transport of tomorrow.

11:15 AM – 11:35 AM

Combating Sexism and Harassment with Sarah Kunst (Proday), Kim Malone Scott (Candor), and Hilary Gosher (Insight Venture Partners)

Silicon Valley has turned into a hotbed for sexual harassment and scandal. Hear from three seasoned Silicon Valley leaders about their experiences in tech and what’s needed to foster a better workplace.

11:35 AM – 12:05 PM

Playing the Esports Industry with Craig Barry (Turner Sports), Heather Garozzo (Team Dignitas Ltd.) and Stratton Sclavos (Vision Venture Partners)

Robots may be getting smarter, but Soft Robotics will demonstrate its low-tech grippers that may prove to be the real game-changer.

12:05 PM – 12:15 PM

Special Presentation with Carl Vause (Soft Robotics)

Robots may be getting smarter, but Soft Robotics will demonstrate its low-tech grippers that may prove to be the real game-changer.

12:15 PM – 1:00 PM

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM

Fireside Chat with Andrew Ng (Coursera)

After co-founding Coursera and leading AI teams at Google and Baidu, Andrew Ng is starting a mysterious machine learning shop of his own.

1:20 PM – 1:40 PM

In Conversation with Bozoma Saint John (Uber)

Uber’s newly hired chief brand officer plans to change the public perception of Uber in light of sexual harassment allegations, lawsuits and changes in executive leadership. But how?

1:40 PM – 1:55 PM

Startup Battlefield Alumni Update

1:55 PM – 2:00 PM

Passing of the Disrupt Cup

2:00 PM – 2:05 PM

How the Startup Battlefield Final Competition works with Anthony Ha

2:05 PM – 3:45 PM

Startup Battlefield Final Competition

Finals Judges: Theresia Gouw (Aspect Ventures), Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Krishna Yeshwant (GV), Ann Miura-Ko (Floodgate), Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures)

3:45 PM – 4:10 PM

4:10 PM – 4:15 PM

Hackathon Highlights

4:15 PM – 4:35 PM

Fireside Chat with Matt Rogers (Nest Labs)

Nest’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer talks about how Nest is upending the energy, safety and security spaces and what industry his company is aiming for next.

4:35 PM – 5:05 PM

5:05 PM – 5:25 PM

In Conversation with Fritz Lanman (ClassPass)

The investor and new ClassPass CEO is currently in leadership positions at ClassPass, Verst and Doppler Labs, and has had to make a few tough calls along the way.

5:25 PM – 5:45 PM

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony