24 hours to submit your startup for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Australia

Hey Australian startups! What can you do in the next 24 hours to radically change the trajectory of your business? Apply for Startup Battlefield Australia! 15 early stage startups will be selected to receive expert pitching coaching from TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield team, before competing on our global stage on November 16th.

We’re T-minus 24 hours until applications close for Startup Battlefield Australia, so submit your application by September 11 at 12 pm PT for the chance to compete in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 AUD cash prize and an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco in 2018. This trip includes the opportunity to exhibit and compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco in 2018 — if the winner still qualifies as early stage. Applying is easy and doesn’t take long – but time is running out, so hurry!

Competing startups will join the ranks of nearly 700 Startup Battlefield contenders who have, to date, raised nearly $7 billion in funding — and nearly 100 of those companies resul acquired or gone public. Who are they? Our community of Battlefield Alumni include companies like Dropbox, Yammer, Cloudflare, Getaround, Fitbit, Mint.com and Trello — acquired by Australia’s own, Atlassian. You’ll find the complete details of past Battlefields and their participants on the TechCrunch Battlefield Leaderboard.

In case you were wondering, there are no fees for the Battlefield startups and we do not take any equity. Applying and participation is completely free. Why do we do it? Finding and telling the stories of entrepreneurs and the startup ecosystem is in TechCrunch’s DNA — Startup Battlefield is a ten year long tradition that supports this mission.

Ready for us to tell your story, and launch you on our global stage? Startups from all industries are encouraged to apply here. Startups that apply must have at least one member of the founding team who reside in either Australia or New Zealand.

The event will be live streamed from the ATP Locomotive Workshop in Sydney, which will reach hundreds of thousands of TC followers around the world on TechCrunch’s site and across TechCrunch’s feeds on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Need a ticket? Get one here.

This is it: The final 24-hour push. Submit your application here before the clock runs out.