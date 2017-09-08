Equity podcast: Roku is going public, 23andMe raises $200M and Juicero is dead

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-themed podcast.

This week Matthew Lynley, Katie Roof, and myself — Alex! — sat down with Micah Rosenbloom, an investor with Founder Collective to sit down and chew over the week’s news.

We managed to not talk about Uber this episode, which was a welcome respite from the last few months during which we couldn’t not talk about the company. However, that didn’t mean that there wasn’t quite a lot to get through.

First up, Roku dropped its S-1 documentation for what is currently tagged as a $100 million IPO. That number, as we discuss, will likely change. However, the firm’s newly disclosed information gave us quite a lot of material to dig through. In short, Roku is a company that never gave up, and, critically, managed a business pivot late in its life that is now helping it go public.

Next up was some news that TechCrunch broke this week: 23andMe is raising around $200 million at a $1.5 billion pre-money valuation. That should put the genetic testing company worth $1.7 billion, give or take, when the funding event closes.

And finally, the company on everyone’s lips that didn’t make it to very many stomachs, Juicero, is shutting down. As in, the money’s probably gone and the product didn’t sell and the firm is kaput.

All that and we are bringing Equity to Disrupt in just a few weeks. Get stoked.

Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.