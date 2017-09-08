Equifax stock tumbles 14% after credit score hack

Credit score business Equifax revealed Thursday that 143 million people were compromised in a cyber attack. Social security numbers and other personally identifying information were accessed.

And guess what, the stock market didn’t like it! The company lost about $2 billion in market cap Friday after tumbling nearly 14%.

Apparently, the company has known about the hack since July 29, yet the public was just notified yesterday. I’m sure its stock investors will have plenty of questions about the lack of disclosure.

We talked about all this and more on TechCrunch’s latest “Equity” podcast, joined by Ilya Fushman, general partner at Index Ventures.

Featured Image: Adam Gault/Getty Images