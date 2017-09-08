Media
Crunch Report | So About That Equifax Hack
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Today’s Stories
- Here comes the class action lawsuit after Equifax’s massive hack
- FBI probes Uber’s use of software to target rival Lyft
- Facebook plans to spend up to $1B on original shows in 2018
- Spotify is starting a music event as Apple ends its music festival
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Luke Miller
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
Tito Hamze is on vacation, so no one tell him about the big 600th episode party that we threw without him.
Equifax
- Founded 1899
- Overview Equifax Inc. collects, organizes, and manages various financial, demographic, employment, and marketing information primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Segments The company operates through five segments, including: the U.S. Consumer Information Solutions (USCIS), International, TALX, North America Personal Solutions, and North America Commercial Solutions. USCIS …
- Location Atlanta, GA
- Categories Banking, Finance, Consulting
- Website http://www.equifax.com
- Full profile for Equifax
- Founded 2004
- Overview Facebook is an online social networking service that allows its users to connect with friends and family as well as make new connections. It provides its users with the ability to create a profile, update information, add images, send friend requests, and accept requests from other users. Its features include status update, photo tagging and sharing, and more. Facebook’s profile structure includes …
- Location Menlo Park, CA
- Categories Social Media, Social Network, Social
- Website http://www.facebook.com
- Full profile for Facebook
Spotify
- Founded 2006
- Overview Spotify is a commercial music streaming service that provides restricted digital content from a range of record labels and artists. Users can browse through the interface by artist, album, genre, playlist, record label, and direct searches. It also enables individuals to create, share, and edit playlists with other users. If users want recommendations, they can integrate their system with Last.fm, …
- Location Stockholm, 26
- Categories Cloud Computing, Video Streaming, Music
- Website http://www.spotify.com
- Full profile for Spotify
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
