Silicon Valley mockumentary ‘Bubbleproof’ will premiere at Disrupt SF

Bubbleproof | Series Trailer from BORRACHO on Vimeo.

Reputation.com founder Michael Fertik is ready to give up on startup life. To lure him back, venture capitalist David Cowan raises a $200 million early-stage fund, with Cowan serving as both partner and mentor. Naturally, things go off the rails pretty quickly.

That’s the setup for Bubbleproof, a new mockumentary from Femtofilm, which describes the series as “part Best in Show, part Shark Tank, as Michael employs counterintuitive methods to reinvent venture capital investing and bubbleproof the industry.” We’re excited to premiere the show at Disrupt SF.

Now, the idea of Silicon Valley execs and VCs making fun of themselves might not sound like a recipe for hilarity, but Femtofilm already has a track record with the short films Femto-Management: A Micromentary and CI: A TEDD Talkumentary. Bubbleproof takes that approach and turns it into a full-blown web series.

Plus, Fertik is already a best-selling author whose fiction and poetry has appeared in literary journals, while Cowan recently wrote and directed the a capella musical Lies in the Attic. (See? Tech tycoons can be well-rounded people, too.)

You can watch the Bubbleproof trailer above, and we’ll have the premiere of the epic, super-sized first episode (12 whole minutes!) at Disrupt SF. Fertik, Cowan and director Martin Sweeney will also be on-hand to explain themselves. Afterwards, we’ll be releasing new episodes of Bubbleproof right here on TechCrunch.

Disrupt SF will run from September 18-20. You can buy tickets here.