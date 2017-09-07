Lincoln reportedly plans to electrify entire lineup by 2022

Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand is looking to field electrified powertrain options for all of its vehicles by 2022, according to a new Reuters report. That’s the third major piece of news today about an automaker either going all-electric or expanding their electric lineup significantly, for those keeping count.

Ford’s electric plans for Lincoln could be fully revealed as soon as next month, per the report, and could help the company with its plans in China, which is gradually introducing rules for auto sales in the country designed to encourage the update of EVs.

Lincoln’s electrification strategy apparently focuses on hybrid vehicles specifically, with the aim of contributing to Ford’s overall program of fielding nearly 20 new electrified vehicles by around 2022. Lincoln’s competitors are also making significant bets on electric, including Volvo, which has committed to offering electric and hybrid-only drivetrain options on all new vehicles by 2019.

Plug-in hybrids of existing and new models should start to roll out beginning with new MKC and Aviator crossovers, set for introduction in 2019, per the report, with a hybrid Navigator also set to make a debut that year.