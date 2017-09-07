What could you do in the next three days to change your startup’s trajectory? Apply to Startup Battlefield Australia! Taking an hour today to apply could result in $25,000 AUD to extend your startup’s runway, an all-expense paid trip to TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018, pitch training that will leave investors asking for more, global media exposure across TechCrunch’s channels and a warm welcome into the Startup Battlefield Alumni Community.

Who are the alumni? At the time of application, they were early-stage founders — just like you. The Startup Battlefield has been bringing world-class founders into the spotlight since 2007, and in the past decade almost 700 contestants have gone on to raise nearly $7 billion in funding and rack up nearly 100 exits and IPOs. Our community of Battlefield Alumni include companies like Dropbox, Yammer, Cloudflare, Getaround, Fitbit, Mint.com and Trello — acquired by Australia’s own, Atlassian.

In partnership with ELEVACAO, TechCrunch is taking Startup Battlefield on the road to find the best early-stage startups across Australia and New Zealand. Is that you? We want to find out.

Will you join us? On November 16, 2017, at Startup Battlefield Australia, 15 startups will compete in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 AUD cash prize and an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — including the opportunity to exhibit as well as join that Battlefield contest at Disrupt SF, assuming the winner still qualifies as early stage. If you end up growing up fast, like many of the Battlefield Alumni who’ve come before you, then we won’t hold it against you, and you’ll still be able to exhibit.

In case you were wondering, there are no fees for the Battlefield startups and TechCrunch and ELEVACAO do not take equity. Participation is 100 percent free. We host the Startup Battlefield because finding and telling the stories of entrepreneurs and the startup ecosystem is in TechCrunch’s DNA.

So, let us tell your story, and launch you on our stage. Startups from all industries are encouraged to apply here. Startups that apply must have at least one member of the founding team who resides in Australia or New Zealand.

The event will be live streamed from the ATP Locomotive Workshop in Sydney, which will reach hundreds of thousands of TC followers around the world on TechCrunch’s site and across TechCrunch’s feeds on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Need a ticket? Get one here.