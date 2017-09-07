Every Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle from 2020 on will have an electric option

Jaguar Land Rover is joining the rising chorus of automakers embracing electric and fusion powertrain options, revealing that all new vehicles in both the Jaguar and Land Rover range will offer an electric or hybrid option from 2020 on. Jaguar Land Rover announced the news on Thursday at its very first Tech Fest event, noting that this will include fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles.

While it’s not quite as extreme as committing to produce only electric or hybrid vehicles, as have both Volvo and Aston Martin, it’s still a significant step towards promoting alternative drivetrain technologies.

Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to introduce a full range of electrified options represents an aggressive quickening of pace for the car makers drivetrain change-up plans; the Jaguar I-PACE, the company’s first fully electric model is set to enter the market next year.

The tide is clearly turning in favor of electrified drivetrains in the automotive industry, and now the major questions remaining are around how infrastructure and consumers will deal with this coming transition.