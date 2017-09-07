Entertainment
Crunch Report | Marvel and Star Wars going exclusively to Disney streaming
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Today’s Stories
- Disney’s streaming service will exclusively get Marvel and Star Wars movies
- Amazon is looking for a 2nd headquarter city, a ‘full equal to Seattle’
- Spotify and Hulu partner on a discounted entertainment bundle, first aimed at students
- HotelTonight to expand booking window to 100 days
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Gregory Manalo
Notes:
Tito Hamze is on vacation. Or so he claims.
Crunchbase
-
The Walt Disney Company
- Founded 1923
- Overview The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media.
- Location Burbank, CA
- Categories Broadcasting, Media and Entertainment, Animation, Video
- Website http://thewaltdisneycompany.com
- Full profile for The Walt Disney Company
-
Netflix
- Founded 1997
- Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
- Location Los Gatos, CA
- Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
- Website https://www.netflix.com
- Full profile for Netflix
-
Amazon
- Founded 1994
- Overview Amazon is an e-commerce retailer formed originally to provide consumers with products in two segments. It offers users with merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. Operating in North American and International markets, Amazon provides its services through websites such as amazon.com and amazon.ca. It also enables authors, musicians, filmmakers, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Crowdsourcing, E-Commerce, Internet, Delivery, Retail, Software
- Founders Jeff Bezos
- Website http://amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon
-
Spotify
- Founded 2006
- Overview Spotify is a commercial music streaming service that provides restricted digital content from a range of record labels and artists. Users can browse through the interface by artist, album, genre, playlist, record label, and direct searches. It also enables individuals to create, share, and edit playlists with other users. If users want recommendations, they can integrate their system with Last.fm, …
- Location Stockholm, 26
- Categories Cloud Computing, Video Streaming, Music
- Website http://www.spotify.com
- Full profile for Spotify
-
Hulu
- Founded 2007
- Overview Founded in March 2007, Hulu is operated independently by a dedicated management team with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle and Beijing. [NBC Universal](/company/nbcuniversal), News Corporation, [as of April 2009](http://www.techcrunch.com/2009/04/30/disney-buys-into-hulu-youtube-should-be-worried/), [Disney](/company/the-walt-disney-company), [Providence Equity Partners](/financial-organization/providence-equity-partners) …
- Location Los Angeles, CA
- Categories Content, TV, Film, Video
- Founders Elizabeth Comstock
- Website http://www.hulu.com
- Full profile for Hulu
-
HotelTonight
- Founded 2010
- Overview Hand-selected hotels at great prices on your mobile device. Book your Tonight, now up to 7 days in advance! Founded in 2010, HotelTonight is the first hotel booking application that is made for mobile from the ground up. HotelTonight offers some of the best pricing for last-minute hotel deals booked up to 7 days in advance. Perfect for business travelers, leisure travelers and locals alike.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Travel, Hospitality, Mobile
- Founders Sam Shank, Christopher Bailey, Jared Simon
- Website http://www.hoteltonight.com
- Full profile for HotelTonight
