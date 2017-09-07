BMW to offer 12 fully electric car models by 2025

BMW says that it’ll have a total of 25 electrified vehicles in its lineup by 2025, with a full dozen of those being full-electric cars. These should have a usable range of up to 435 miles, BMW CEO Harald Krueger told reporters, according to Reuters.

That’s another brick in the wall for the ongoing automotive market powertrain switch, which gained steam today with another announcement from Jaguar Land Rover, which committed to making sure its entire lineup of vehicles has an electrified option by 2020.

The BMW move will include making sure it has the ability to mass produce its electric vehicles and drivetrains in sufficient quantities to cover the range and demand: All of its cars should also be able to offer electrified powertrain options, whether fully electric or hybrid, by the 2020 mark.

BMW is planning to show off a new zero-emission all-electric four-dour vehicle at the Frankfurt auto show next week, which will sit between the current i3 and i8 offerings in its EV lineup.