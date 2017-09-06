Twitter brings its dark ‘Night mode’ theme to the web

Twitter’s dark-toned ‘Night mode’ interface theme is now rolling out to its web client, after debuting first on its iPhone and Android apps. The dark theme will let you more easily monitor key real-time information from your Batcave to help make sure Gotham is safe if you happen to be Batman – and it could also ease eye strain when you’re using Twitter’s website at night or in low light.

The ‘Night mode’ look is actually a dark navy, rather than black or gray, which is probably a better choice for general legibility. It also makes my cover art (a picture of a print I purchased of the X-Men’s Charles Xavier drawn by terrific Canadian comic artist and illustrator Michael Cho) look even more intimidating, which is to my liking.

This might not be immediately available to everyone, but if it is, you can enable it by clicking on your own icon in the top right corner of the Twitter web interface and tapping that ‘Night mode’ toggle at the very bottom of the menu that pops up. I’d recommend it – if only because it seems more fitting for modern Twitter.