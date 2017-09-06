PSA Group and AImotive team up for French self-driving pilot

Peugot automaker PSA Group will work with AImotive, a startup focused on developing autonomous vehicle tech, for a test of Level 4 AI-based autonomy on highways in France, the companies announced on Wednesday. The pilot projects will involve self-driving at speeds ranging up to 80 mph, and will use AImotive sensor and compute hardware, and autonomous software, installed on a Citroen C4 Picasso test car.

AImotive, a Hungary-based self-driving startup, offers “full stack” AI-based autonomous driving software, and recently expanded to the U.S. with a new Mountain View office. The company’s goal is to produce a scalable self-driving solution that automakers can adopt regardless of their particular hardware stack and vehicle designs.

The partnership with PSA began in May, and has included testing on a Hungary-based proving ground. There’s no definite timeline on when real-world trials on French roads will begin, or how many vehicles will take part in that process as of yet.

AImotive isn’t PSA Group’s sole partner in self-driving: the automaker also teamed up with Boston-based nuTonomy earlier this year, with a plan to begin trialling that startup’s self-driving tech in a modified Peugot 3008 on public roads in Singapore, which was set to kick off this month.