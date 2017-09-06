Last week we announced the first round of our Off the Record (OTR) sessions — which are opportunities to go deep with our speakers and other topics on subjects like Cryptocurrencies, China Cross Border, AR/VR and more – at Disrupt SF (Sept. 18-20.)

Today we’re announcing the panelists for our last three sessions:

Artificial Intelligence – Tuesday Sept. 19 at 10:30 -12:00 p.m.

Sebastian Thrun, Founder and President at Udacity

John Giannandrea, SVP Engineering at Google

Jenny Lee, Managing Partner at GGV

John Mannes (moderator), TechCrunch writer

Security – Monday Sept. 18 at 9:45 -11:15 a.m.

Ted Schlein, Managing Partner at KPCB

John Whaley, Founder and CEO at UnifyID

Ryan Lester, Co-founder and CEO at Cyph

Devin Coldeway (moderator), TechCrunch writer

Health/BioTech – Tuesday Sept. 19 at 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Nina Kjellson, General Partner at Canaan Partners

Nish Bhat, Co-founder at Color Genomics

Robert Mittendorf, Partner at Norwest Venture Partners

Sarah Buhr (moderator), TechCrunch writer

In case you missed the our earlier posts on OTRs, here’s the deal: They are a 45-minute, roundtable discussion that includes questions taken from the audience. Any regular Disrupt SF attendee may participate and discussions are followed by a networking reception. The only way to be a part of what is sure to be a series of great discussions is to register for Disrupt SF today.

Featured Image: TechCrunch