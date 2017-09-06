Microsoft Surface keynote coming at the end of October

Microsoft will host an event in London at the end of October and beginning of November, the latest in its annual ‘Future Decoded’ series. The event will also feature a Surface-focused keynote, The Verge reports, at which it will unveil at least one new hardware device.

The most recent update to the Surface line was the new Surface Pro, the fifth generation of Microsoft’s tablet convertible, which was released in June. At the time, Microsoft also announced that a version of the Surface Pro with a built-in LTE connection would be coming later, so it seems likely that this device will get a debut at this October event.

But there could be more in store, too: The Surface Book hasn’t had an update since last year, so it stands to reason that the notebook/tablet performance-focused hybrid might get a refresh. The Verge says we might also see an update to the Surface Hub, its large business-focused interactive display.

Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro features enhanced performance with the Microsoft Pen stylus, and an update to the Surface Book line to support those features would likely be welcomed by its fans. Microsoft also previously said support for on-screen use of its Surface Dial would be coming to the Surface Book and Surface Pro line, so that’s another possibility.

September and October are both set to be busy months for consumer hardware, so strap in and get ready to enjoy the ride.