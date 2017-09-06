Advertising Tech
Crunch Report | Apple and Amazon want Bond, James Bond
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Hackers send silent commands to speech recognition systems with ultrasound
- Apple and Amazon reportedly pursuing James Bond franchise rights
- U.S. House of Representatives passes new bipartisan self-driving car bill
- Kobo takes on Audible with its own audiobook subscription service
- Verizon’s new opt-in rewards program requires users to share personal data for ad-targeting
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed and Edited by: Veanne Cao
Tito Hamze is on vacation. Which is weird, because the greatest vacation is hosting Crunch Report.
