Watch Nissan debut its new 2018 LEAF electric car live right here

Nissan’s new LEAF is making its official world premiere today at 5:30 PM PDT (8:30 PM EDT). That’s when we’ll get the first detailed look at the car, though we’ve seen some teasing images of headlights and tail lights thus far.
This should be a major revamp of the Nissan all-electric car, which was one of the first ever actually produced and sold by a major automaker. The 2018 Nissan LEAF not only gets a new leaf, but also is said to be getting a 40 kWh battery that might offer as much as 150 miles of range per charge, with potential to upgrade to a 60 kWh pack for a boosted range of around 200 miles.
That’s still not quite as much range as Tesla’s Model 3 offers, or as much as the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, either. But the Nissan LEAF will come equipped with the company’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver assistance features, which offers SAE Level 2 features, including lane-keeping, acceleration and braking control.
While you’re waiting for the stream above to start, take a look at the few images Nissan has released depicting the new LEAF thus far:
The new Nissan LEAF: Amaze your senses
The new Nissan LEAF, packed with our most available advanced technologies, will be revealed September 6, 2017, in Japan (September 5 in the U.S.). The redesigned next-generation LEAF will amaze your senses and raise the bar for the electric vehicle market. As a 100% electric vehicle with zero tailpipe emissions, the new Nissan LEAF, an icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, offers a quiet and refreshing experience while driving.
Nissan will show next-generation LEAF during 2017 National Drive
NASHVILLE (Aug. 17, 2017) – Less than a week after its global debut, the next-generation Nissan LEAF begins making public appearances at National Drive Electric Week events across the U.S. Consumers in eight cities will get an up-close look at the second-generation LEAF. Nissan LEAF is the official sponsor of National Drive Electric Week for the third straight year. “The timing couldn’t be better. Bringing LEAF to some of the most enthusiastic EV advocates just days after its global debut is the perfect way to kick things off for this technology-packed car,” said Brian Maragno, director, Nissan EV Marketing and Sales Strategy.
Nissan to showcase new LEAF at Technology in Motion exhibition i
Nissan is bringing the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF to the inaugural Technology in Motion (TIM Detroit) exhibition and conference in Detroit. The three-day event will be one of the first opportunities to see the next-generation LEAF electric car following its global unveil.
