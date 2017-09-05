Watch Nissan debut its new 2018 LEAF electric car live right here

Nissan’s new LEAF is making its official world premiere today at 5:30 PM PDT (8:30 PM EDT). That’s when we’ll get the first detailed look at the car, though we’ve seen some teasing images of headlights and tail lights thus far.

This should be a major revamp of the Nissan all-electric car, which was one of the first ever actually produced and sold by a major automaker. The 2018 Nissan LEAF not only gets a new leaf, but also is said to be getting a 40 kWh battery that might offer as much as 150 miles of range per charge, with potential to upgrade to a 60 kWh pack for a boosted range of around 200 miles.

That’s still not quite as much range as Tesla’s Model 3 offers, or as much as the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, either. But the Nissan LEAF will come equipped with the company’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver assistance features, which offers SAE Level 2 features, including lane-keeping, acceleration and braking control.

While you’re waiting for the stream above to start, take a look at the few images Nissan has released depicting the new LEAF thus far: