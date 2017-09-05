Ready to give your Startup the global recognition it deserves? Founders, there are 6 more days to apply for the inaugural Startup Battlefield Australia. The deadline for submission is September 11th at midnight AEST. When you apply, you’re giving your startup the opportunity to join the ranks of almost 700 early-stage founders who’ve come before you to hone their pitch with TechCrunch before sharing it with the world — ready?

Stop what you’re doing right now, and apply now or finish that application you started. It takes less time than watching the Season Finale of Game of Thrones, and could leave your startup with an additional 25k AUD of runway. How?

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. In partnership with ELEVACAO, TechCrunch is bringing Battlefield to Sydney to find the best early stage startup in Australia and New Zealand. On November 16th, 2017, 15 startups will compete in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 AUD cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to San Francisco for two to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — including the opportunity to exhibit and compete in TechCrunch’s Flagship Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF — assuming the winner still qualifies as early stage. If you’ve grown up by then, we’re super proud of you!

Startups from all industries are encouraged to apply, and applying is easy. Qualified startups that apply must have at least one member of the founding team who resides in Australia or New Zealand. There are no fees for the Battlefield startups to participate and TechCrunch and Elevacao do not take equity. Participation is 100% free!

The Startup Battlefield has placed world-class founders in the spotlight since 2007, and in the past decade nearly 700 contestants have gone on to raise nearly $7 billion in funding and rack up nearly 100 exits and IPOs. Our community of Battlefield Alumni include companies like Dropbox, Yammer, Cloudflare, Getaround, Fitbit, Mint.com and Trello – acquired by Australia’s own, Atlassian.

The event will be livestreamed from the ATP Locomotive Workshop in Sydney, which will reach hundreds of thousands of TC followers around the world across TechCrunch’s channels and feeds on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Need a ticket? Get one here.

Featured Image: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch