Make your own 3D-printed mask that reacts to your emotions

This wild mask which looks like a cross between Hello Kitty and a face-hugger is made of soft electronics and colored liquid. It is based on a Masters thesis project made by Sirou Peng, Adi Meyer, and Silvia Rueda and uses Harvard’s Soft Robotics Toolkit.

The mask is mapped to the wearer’s face and uses a Myoware muscle sensor to assess the patterns your face makes when you smile, frown, or act concerned. Once the mask senses these emotions it injects or sucks out liquid through the capillaries, showing the world how you really feel in a very weird way.

Why would you do this? Well, Burning Man is over so maybe you could us it as a cool Halloween project or, barring that, use it to broadcast your emotions to a wider audience. The world, as they say, is your 3D-printed, soft-robotic silicone mask.

You can learn how to make your own here.