HPE scoops up Cloud Technology Partners to boost hybrid cloud consulting

HPE has been mostly known in recent times for selling off pieces of its business, but it has quietly been on a little run this year buying up cloud companies in an attempt to build out a hybrid cloud business. Today, the company announced it was acquiring Cloud Technology Partners, a Boston-based cloud consulting firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With CTP, HPE gets a consulting firm with experience helping large organizations move to the cloud. One of the big challenges companies face as they make this move is figuring out what to leave on prem and what to move to the cloud. They also often struggle to manage applications across a hybrid infrastructure.

CTP has brings a management suite called Managed Cloud Controls that has been designed to help customers deal with complexity of a multi-cloud approach as it relates to compliance and cost controls in a multi-cloud environment.

The acquisition gives HPE a company that is used to dealing with a myriad of problems related to managing a hybrid setting, which should give HPE another tool to help customers navigate all of these issues.

This is the fifth company HPE has purchased this year, according to data on Crunchbase.

If this hybrid approach sounds familiar, it should. It’s the same one that many of the legacy tech vendors have been pursuing. Just last week at VMworld, VMware announced a similar strategy and other companies like IBM, Red Hat, Oracle and Dell EMC have gone that way too.

Everyone is seeing the same market opportunity here. HPE is trying to put together a viable hybrid offering, but is a bit late to the game and using acquisitions like this one to play catch-up.

Cloud Technology Partners was founded back in 2009 in Boston and has raised almost $34 million. Its team includes SVP David Linthicum, who writes frequently about the cloud on Infoworld.

