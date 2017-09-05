Silicon Valley
Crunch Report | China’s Central Bank Puts a Ban on ICOs

  1. China has banned ICOs
  2. The Lily drone is kind of back
  3. WhatsApp announces free Business app, will charge big enterprises
  4. Google parent Alphabet forms holding company, XXVI, to complete 2015 corporate reorganization

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

