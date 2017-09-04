The hackathon at Disrupt SF 2017 is so close we can almost taste it. Soon, thousands of investors, founders and tech enthusiasts will flock to San Francisco’s Pier 48 for the best startup show in the Bay Area.

We’re thrilled to announce that the next wave of tickets to the hackathon is available, and you can get your free hackathon ticket here.

The hackathon begins at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 16, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, after 20-plus hours of energy drink and candy-fueled work (and a bit of fun), teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

So, why should you join us at the hackathon, you ask?

Simply put, there’s no better way to take to the next level that great idea you have swirling around in the back of your head than by finding a few other hard-working people and spending almost a full day working on it.

And even if you don’t have that billion-dollar idea, you could team up with someone who does and get in on the ground level. Plus, even if you don’t, you’ll be spending the weekend making connections with folks who are passionate about the startup community.

There also are all sorts of prizes up for grabs. In addition to building something awesome, hackathon teams have a chance to win tickets to the main Disrupt conference, a $5,000 grand prize and several toys, gadgets and monetary prizes from our wonderful hackathon sponsors.

And, each team that earns a score of 3 or higher from our panel of judges will win two free tickets to Disrupt, which takes place September 18-20 at the same location.

While at Disrupt, you’ll get to chat with founders of hundreds of startups in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, watch companies compete in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition and hear from some of the most brilliant minds in the business with the many interviews and talks that take place throughout the show. Plus, you’ll be able to attend our Tuesday After Party featuring TC Trivia Throwdown with tons of games and prizes.

So now that you’re convinced to come to the hackathon, you’ll want to act quickly. Tickets will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to secure your tickets right away so you don’t miss out on all the fun.

The hackathon is perfect for both hardware and software projects, so bring whatever great ideas you have and spend nearly an entire day bringing it that much closer to reality. We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.

