Gillmor Gang: Summer School
Next Story
Funding your bliss: mindfulness startups scale up
The Gillmor Gang — Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, John Taschek, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Thursday, August 31, 2017.
G3: Exit Interview recorded live Thursday, August 31, 2017 with Francine Hardaway, Elisa Camahort Page, Maria Ogneva, and Tina Chase Gillmor.
@stevegillmor, @jtaschek, @kteare, @fradice, DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Exit Interview
0
SHARES