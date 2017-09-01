Startup Alley is at the center of TechCrunch’s Disrupt events, and this year at Disrupt Berlin (4-5 December) we are going to feature some of the top startups in Europe. We are looking for 30 outstanding startups to participate in one of our featured pavilions, so exhibit your startup and attend Disrupt Berlin for free.

Here’s how the program works. TechCrunch is seeking awesome startups to exhibit in featured pavilions, which are special sections of Startup Alley based on categories where there is a lot of startup buzz and investor interest. Startups are free to apply to the 10 featured pavilions we’ll have at Disrupt Berlin, and we will pick three winners for each pavilion to receive free spots. If you’re one of the lucky companies selected, you’ll be able to exhibit for one day at no charge, plus get two tickets for access to all three days of Disrupt.

Wait, there’s more! Each winning startup will have a three-minute slot on the Showcase Stage, in the heart of Startup Alley, to pitch their startup to thousands of Disrupt attendees. Here are the categories for the pavilions:

AI & Machine Learning

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Foodtech

Mobility & Transportation

Robotics

CRM/SaaS/Marketing

E-commerce & Retail

You can apply here. The application deadline for these featured pavilions is Friday, October 13, and we’ll be notifying the winners by the end of October. If you are also applying to the Battlefield competition, don’t worry, applying for a Pavilion as well will not interfere with your Battlefield application.

Unfortunately, we can only offer free spots to three companies in each pavilion, but if your startup is not one of the lucky ones we will extend a discounted ticket / exhibit offer to all the companies that apply. So don’t miss out. Apply now.

No featured pavilion category fits your startup? You can still take part in the Startup Alley by purchasing your tickets here . We currently have an Extra Early-Bird special that gets you three general admission tickets with your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place 5-6 December at Arena Berlin. We can’t wait to see you there.

For potential sponsors out there, yes, the pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact us by filling out this form.