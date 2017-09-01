RIP Juicero, the $400 venture-backed juice machine
Twitter has a big bot problem
It sounds like America’s favorite $400 juice machine will be no longer.
“After selling over a million Produce Packs, we must let you know that we are suspending the sale of the Juicero Press and Produce Packs immediately,” reads the blog post.
Juicero had raised over $118 million in funding from prominent VCs like Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.
The company was subject to a lot of mockery, particularly after a Bloomberg piece showed that the juice packets could be squeezed by hand.
0
SHARES