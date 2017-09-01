Juicero

RIP Juicero, the $400 venture-backed juice machine

It sounds like America’s favorite $400 juice machine will be no longer.

“After selling over a million Produce Packs, we must let you know that we are suspending the sale of the Juicero Press and Produce Packs immediately,” reads the blog post.

Juicero had raised over $118 million in funding from prominent VCs like Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

The company was subject to a lot of mockery, particularly after a Bloomberg piece showed that the juice packets could be squeezed by hand.

 

    • Founded 2013
    • Overview Juicero is on a mission to help people consume more fresh produce every day. Starting with the first home, cold-press juicing system that makes raw, organic juice with the touch of a button, the Juicero system represents three years of hard work to bring cold-pressing technology (and nutrient-dense goodness) home. It’s all in the spirit of manifesting true health, and it’s just the beginning.
