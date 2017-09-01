RIP Juicero, the $400 venture-backed juice machine

It sounds like America’s favorite $400 juice machine will be no longer.

“After selling over a million Produce Packs, we must let you know that we are suspending the sale of the Juicero Press and Produce Packs immediately,” reads the company blog post.

Juicero will also be giving people money back. “For the next 90 days, we are offering refunds for your purchase of the Juicero Press.”

Juicero had raised over $118 million in funding from prominent VCs like Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins.

The company was subject to a lot of mocking, particularly after a Bloomberg piece showed that the juice packets could be squeezed by hand.