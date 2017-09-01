Ahoy.ai is a robot that can plan your schedule in Slack

Ahoy, mateys! A Columbus, Ohio-based company called Ahoy.ai aims to schedule yer deck swabbing sessions with just one arrrrrmail or Slack.

Ahoy is the brainchild of Jesse Rowe and Alex Ogorek. Rowe is a senior at OSU and this is his first company. He has raised $14,000 from a small fund in Ohio and is looking to expand his idea.

“Majority of our competitors still involve back and forth transactional email,” said Rowe. “Services like x.ai, Clara Labs, and Julie Desk still have at least one party interact with an artificial intelligence bot. On average it takes x.ai 8 emails to schedule a meeting.”

This product simply takes one email or Slack message. The bot does the rest, figuring which days you meant in the email and contacting your meeting participants. They have a few hundred users and are working to get it into more hands.

“We had been previously working on a collaborative task management app and stumbled upon the idea of Ahoy.Ai while trying to reschedule a meeting. We realized how difficult it was to compare and find an ideal time for four people to meet and thought there had to be a better solution than current products out there,” he said.

The product works with email now and they’re rolling out Slack integration this week. It’s worth a try and who knows, perhaps ye can schedule a treasure hunt with you and your co-hearties.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch