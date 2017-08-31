You can now pre-order a brand new, working Street Fighter II SNES cartridge

If you still have a functional SNES console, or one of the myriad third-party devices that plays actual SNES cartridges, you probably want to rush out and pre-order this Street Fighter II SNES cartridge, which is a limited edition to celebrate Street Fighter’s 30th anniversary.

The newly manufactured cartridges will number only 5,500 in total, including 4,500 in ‘Opaque Ryu Red,’ and 1,000 in ‘Translucent, Glow-in-the-Dark Blanka Green.’ The cartridges feature the actual original game code, and are playable on NTSC region SNES consoles.

Other things you get in the box include a fancy tri-fold holder, a premium instruction booklet, some ‘retro surprises’ and a fully restored package design.

These are selling for $100 each, which is admittedly almost 10 times more than you’d pay if you picked up a used copy at a local vintage game shop or on Amazon. But it’s priced for collectors, and it’s also officially blessed by Capcom itself, which worked with iam8bit on the release.

These super cool pieces of video game history will start shipping in late November to pre-order customers.