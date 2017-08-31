VR training startup Strivr Labs brings on new CTO, CFO

Strivr Labs, a virtual reality training startup with some big partners, including Walmart and the NFL, has added some new talent to the team.

The company has hired a new CFO and CTO to help the company expand as it adds more customers excited about the prospect of training employees and specialists using immersive virtual reality video. Nathaniel Jewell will be joining as the company’s first CFO. Jewell previously worked in strategy and finance at Apple. Brian Meek is joining as Strivr’s new CTO after 13 years at Microsoft.

The startup’s expansion comes as it looks to capitalize on its recent partnerships with Walmart and United Rentals to bring top companies onto its platform. The company is now working with more than 40 organizations with many more currently in talks.

Compared to some slowdown in adoption on the consumer side, with enterprise most companies are at least looking to give VR a try, CEO Derek Belch tells us. Something that has obviously helped Strivr get profitable and stay profitable as they grow.

“There aren’t many VR companies that are expanding right now, a lot are contracting,” he says.

The company now has 46 employees spread across three offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Nashville. The company raised $5 million in funding late last year from Signia Venture Partners, BMW i Ventures, Advancit Capital and Presence Capital.