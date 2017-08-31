Miss out on the first two rounds of tickets to the hackathon at Disrupt SF 2017? Don’t fret.

Today, we’re releasing a new batch of hackathon tickets, so everyone out there who has been waiting to get tickets to the best hackathon in San Francisco can get in on the action. You can get your tickets here.

At the Disrupt SF Hackathon, you’ll spend a grueling, fun-filled weekend coding, tinkering and making something awesome, maybe even with a group of complete strangers.

The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 16, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, September 17, after spending nearly a full day hacking and coding, teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

In addition to building something with your own two hands, all hackathon teams have the opportunity to win two tickets to the main Disrupt conference on September 18-20, a $5,000 grand prize that goes to the winning team and several gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes from our sponsors.

Each team that earns a score of 3 or higher from our judges will win two free tickets to Disrupt SF, where they’ll get to check out hundreds of early-stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley, hear from a fantastic batch of entrepreneurs, investors and innovators in a series of interviews and fireside chats and take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. Plus, they’ll be able to attend our Tuesday After Party featuring Trivia Throwdown with tons of games and prizes.

So grab whatever great ideas you’ve been thinking about for a while, but haven’t really started working on, grab a free hackathon ticket and get ready to spend the weekend bringing those ideas into reality.

We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.

The Disrupt SF Hackathon takes place September 16-17 at San Francisco’s Pier 48. We look forward to seeing you all there!

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team by filling out this form.