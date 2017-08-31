The Destiny 2 live action trailer is out and it’s hilarious

The Destiny 2 live action trailer is officially out, and it’s one of the most comical video game trailers ever.

The live action trailer heralds the coming of the new game, which is set to drop on September 6.

The trailer stars Cayde-6, voiced by Nathan Fillion, and was directed by the same guy who directed Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Oh, and it doesn’t show a single second of in-game action.

You can check out the trailer below:

Pre-orders for Destiny 2 are open, and folks who get in on the action will get an exotic rifle called Coldheart.