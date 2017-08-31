Automotive
SpaceX
Tesla

SpaceX runs its Tesla-powered pusher at 220 mph on Hyperloop test track

Posted by
Next Story

Same-day delivery startup Deliv expands to 1,400 cities, rivalling Amazon’s Prime Now

Elon Musk apparently felt left out when student teams competed to achieve top speed on the SpaceX Hyperloop test track last weekend, because he decided to run the SpaceX pusher vehicle, which includes a Tesla drivetrain, down the track on its own to see how fast it could go.

The Tesla/SpaceX vehicle, which works basically like a Hyperloop tug boat to propel some of the student pods that don’t have their own built-in motor for acceleration, managed to get up to 220 mph in the sealed vacuum tunnel, which is faster than the winning student team at 201 mph.

The pusher got its own shell for the event (normally it looks like what you see below to get the student pods started) and Musk said that with a bit more work, including some minor design changes or added hardware, it could get up to around 500 km/h (311 mph, or roughly half the speed of sound).

This definitely means the bar is set higher for future student pods in the next SpaceX Hyperloop Pod design competition, which Musk confirmed will happen at this most recent event. In case you missed it, check out the video recap of that competition below.

Crunchbase

  • SpaceX

    • Founded 2002
    • Overview Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is a space-transportation startup company founded by Elon Musk. It is developing the partially reusable launch vehicles Falcon 1 and Falcon 9. Originally based in El Segundo, SpaceX now operates out of Hawthorne, California, USA. SpaceX was founded in June 2002 by Musk who had invested $100 million of his own money in the company as of March 2006. …
    • Location Hawthorne, CA
    • Categories Aerospace, Transportation, Space Travel
    • Founders Elon Musk
    • Website http://www.spacex.com
    • Full profile for SpaceX

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • SpaceX
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Same-day delivery startup Deliv expands to 1,400 cities, rivalling Amazon’s Prime Now

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard